PageLoader

Your home for the best in Turkish entertainment and exclusive originals

Stories that bond us

Exclusive Content on tabii
Exclusive Content on tabii
Step into a fascinating world of exclusive entertainment!
Exclusive Content on tabii
Rumi
The Last Day
Marriage et al.
Young Ibn Sina

Content for the whole family

  • KidsYour kids will enjoy hours of entertainment, explore new worlds and meet new characters from shows you can trust
  • For youWatch shows the whole family can enjoy together

Get your stream on!

Anytime, anywhere...
  • Phone
  • Tablet
  • Web
  • Apple TV
  • Android TV
  • Smart TV

Ready to new adventure?

Register now to watch!

tabii
Live Channels
Live Channels
Watch all channels of TRT.
TRT 1
TRT 2
TRT BELGESEL
TRT HABER
TRT SPOR
TRT SPOR YILDIZ
TRT MÜZİK
TRT ÇOCUK
TRT Diyanet Çocuk
TRT TÜRK
TRT AVAZ
TRT KURDÎ
TRT ARABİ
TRT WORLD
TRT eba
About tabii
What is tabii?

tabii is TRT's global streaming platform, bringing Türkiye to the world. Proudly rooted in the rich tapestry of Turkish content and culture, unlike other platforms that merely adapt Turkish content, we curate, celebrate, and champion the true essence of Türkiye.
With 30+ originals and 15,000+ hours of content spanning action, drama, comedy, and more, 'tabii' offers universal stories. Join us for a unique streaming experience, celebrating diversity and values, anytime, anywhere.

What can I watch on tabii?

You can watch a wide variety of Turkish Originals, high-quality content, award-winning shows, movies and documentaries in multiple languages.

Is tabii suitable for kids?

Yes, tabii is a family-friendly platform with content for every member of the family.

Can I watch shows in other languages?

You can watch your favorite shows in multiple languages including Turkish, English, Urdu, Arabic and Spanish.

In which countries can I watch tabii?

tabii is available on tabii.com, mobile and smart tv apps in following countries: Algeria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Kingdom.

tabii
© 2024 tabii, All Rights Reserved
  • Terms of Use
  • Privacy
  • Cookie Preferences