tabii is TRT's global streaming platform, bringing Türkiye to the world. Proudly rooted in the rich tapestry of Turkish content and culture, unlike other platforms that merely adapt Turkish content, we curate, celebrate, and champion the true essence of Türkiye.
With 30+ originals and 15,000+ hours of content spanning action, drama, comedy, and more, 'tabii' offers universal stories. Join us for a unique streaming experience, celebrating diversity and values, anytime, anywhere.
You can watch a wide variety of Turkish Originals, high-quality content, award-winning shows, movies and documentaries in multiple languages.
Yes, tabii is a family-friendly platform with content for every member of the family.
You can watch your favorite shows in multiple languages including Turkish, English, Urdu, Arabic and Spanish.
tabii is available on tabii.com, mobile and smart tv apps in following countries: Algeria, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Kingdom.